Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3-2-2 home in Watauga and much desired Keller School District. All new floors, counter tops and cabinets. New paint inside out. Furnished kitchen includes built in microwave, cook top, oven, dishwasher, disposal and fridge Must see home will not last long. $50 Application Fee per Applicant 18 and over.

Owner Financing or Lease to Own available call Stacey Taylor- REALTOR for info 817-296-5164