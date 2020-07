Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Corner lot home located in Watagua. Spacious three bedroom two bath house, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, cute breakfast nook right off of the kitchen. Cover patio in the backyard, great for entertaining.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



