5936 Birchill Road

KELLER SCHOOL DISTRICT, Lovely 3-Bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage, close to parks, church, police department, donut store, 377 Hwy, Schools, vegetable stand, you name it, its close. Try the BOWLING ALLEY, FUN FOR ALL. Move in ready. recent carpet, interior paint, roof, windows, electrical panel, heat pump, and much more. Updated bathrooms. Covered back porch, 10X12 Storage Shed. Two year lease. 1650.00 for one year lease.

See Criteria in documents section, please have renter sign and email to Mary Earls.