5921 Oak Hill Road

Come enjoy this remodeled and updated stunner is desirable area of Watauga in Keller Schools. Home has had a complete remodel. The kitchen is new with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The flooring is new. All paint is updated and neutral. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures have been replaced. You can walk to schools, parks, shopping and dinning from the property. Home offers a bright open split bedroom floor plan. Home will receive a full make ready after tenants move out.