Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM

5921 Oak Hill Road

5921 Oak Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Oak Hill Road, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come enjoy this remodeled and updated stunner is desirable area of Watauga in Keller Schools. Home has had a complete remodel. The kitchen is new with new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The flooring is new. All paint is updated and neutral. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures have been replaced. You can walk to schools, parks, shopping and dinning from the property. Home offers a bright open split bedroom floor plan. Home will receive a full make ready after tenants move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have any available units?
5921 Oak Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5921 Oak Hill Road have?
Some of 5921 Oak Hill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Oak Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Oak Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Oak Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Oak Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Oak Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Oak Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5921 Oak Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5921 Oak Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Oak Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Oak Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Oak Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

