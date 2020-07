Amenities

Great 3-2-2 in Watauga, Keller ISD. Living area with wood laminate flooring, brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings, bright dining area with bay windows, kitchen with tiled counters and lots of storage, Nice sized master and walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Large backyard on mature lot has covered concrete patio and storage shed. Walking distance to elementary school. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab