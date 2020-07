Amenities

Beautiful home, ready to move-in. Desirable Keller ISD, walking distance to schools and shopping, adjacent to a park and has no neighbors behind. Property features a spacious eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry and bay window. Split master suite and guest bedroom. A spacious bath and walk in closet in master suite. Other recent upgrades include Pergo floors in the family room, recently replaced AC unit, storm doors, and solar screens. A must see!