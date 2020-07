Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Story in Keller ISD - 1 Story home off 377 and Hightower. This home has a living area with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen. The utility closet is off the kitchen. The home is all electric and yard is fenced. Keller ISD. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Getting kitchen counters resurfaced.



(RLNE3242450)