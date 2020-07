Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Must see home in Birdville ISD! Close to shopping and easy access to highways. Home was completely resurfaced just over a year ago to include new flooring, windows, paint and granite throughout. Large fenced in yard in quiet neighborhood. Home will also include fridge AND stack-able washer and dryer. Don't miss the chance to see this adorable home. Owner is a licensed Realtor.