5624 Lamar Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Corner Lot home , Hard surface flooring throughout , Neutral colors surround the home. Large paved rear parking behind garage. Four bedrooms, with a Jack and Jill floor plan. Master is separate with a separate shower and garden tub. Master closet is inside the master bedroom.Open concept Living area and Kitchen and Dinning area. Kitchen has a electric oven range, includes a refrigerator and a built in microwave. The utility is spacious and has built-in cabinets. Easy access to 820, 377 and to retails , schools and entertainment.