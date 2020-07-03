All apartments in Watauga
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

5413 Caribou Ridge Drive

5413 Caribou Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5413 Caribou Ridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate inside & outside 3beds 2baths 2living rooms house in the quiet neighborhood and exemplary elementary school area! Great Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & lots of cabinet space. Kitchen open to the family room to make a wonderful entertainment space. Fresh paint, Gorgeous wood floors in entry & living area. Lovely master suite & versatile space with 2nd living area. Owner provide the Smart Ring Device & Efficient Tankless water heater. Nice covered patio in back yard is great for family entertainment! The beautiful house is ready for moving in for the new school year! Credit score: 600+. Income: 3 times of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have any available units?
5413 Caribou Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Caribou Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 Caribou Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

