5413 Caribou Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Immaculate inside & outside 3beds 2baths 2living rooms house in the quiet neighborhood and exemplary elementary school area! Great Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & lots of cabinet space. Kitchen open to the family room to make a wonderful entertainment space. Fresh paint, Gorgeous wood floors in entry & living area. Lovely master suite & versatile space with 2nd living area. Owner provide the Smart Ring Device & Efficient Tankless water heater. Nice covered patio in back yard is great for family entertainment! The beautiful house is ready for moving in for the new school year! Credit score: 600+. Income: 3 times of rent.