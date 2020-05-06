All apartments in Van Alstyne
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:16 AM

301 Southwest

301 South West Main Street · (361) 255-1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 350 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off. Centrally located with the brand new HEB down the road as well as restaurants and shopping centers within a couple miles. The condo has custom upgrades throughout, including stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite countertops, and custom cabinets with soft close drawers. Full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, and 50 inch flat screen TV included. Look forward to the perks of this gated community, including a resort style pool and hot tub, walking trail, clubhouse, and fitness room. (Pictures are from a similar unit.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Southwest have any available units?
301 Southwest has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Southwest have?
Some of 301 Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
301 Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 301 Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Van Alstyne.
Does 301 Southwest offer parking?
No, 301 Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 301 Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 301 Southwest has a pool.
Does 301 Southwest have accessible units?
No, 301 Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
