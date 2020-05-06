301 Southwest

Amenities

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off. Centrally located with the brand new HEB down the road as well as restaurants and shopping centers within a couple miles. The condo has custom upgrades throughout, including stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite countertops, and custom cabinets with soft close drawers. Full size washer and dryer, refrigerator, and 50 inch flat screen TV included. Look forward to the perks of this gated community, including a resort style pool and hot tub, walking trail, clubhouse, and fitness room. (Pictures are from a similar unit.)