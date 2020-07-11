23 Apartments for rent in Universal City, TX with move-in specials
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 54
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 4
Often referred to as, "The gate to Randolph Air Force Base," Universal City has become home to more than just the military.
With a total area of 5.7 square miles, this small city in Bexar County (say it like "bear" if you want to fit in with the locals) just 15 miles northeast of San Antonio is becoming increasingly popular with city dwellers who seek to escape the madness of traffic, packed streets or neighborhoods, and the incessant drone of the big city. Established back in 1960, Universal City is the perfect gateway to excellent camping and hiking, mouth-watering BBQ and a quality of life that fosters growth and development for the residents who choose to call this place home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Universal City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Universal City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.