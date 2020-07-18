All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 2525 Roy Rd 1001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
2525 Roy Rd 1001
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2525 Roy Rd 1001

2525 Roy Rd · (903) 571-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 Roy Rd, Tyler, TX 75707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2525 Roy Rd 1001 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2525 Roy Rd 1001 - Welcome to the charming townhome community of Amberwood, offering the latest amenities and a convenient location, with a Tyler address in the Whitehouse Independent School District. You will love the layout, modern design, and comfortable feel of this townhome! With two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a single car garage, it's the perfect size! Additional features include high-end granite countertops, raised ceilings with recessed lighting, a covered porch and privacy fencing in each back yard, not to mention lawn care included with rent! Call our leasing specialist Josh today and schedule a showing! 903-571-2508

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, and lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5910095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have any available units?
2525 Roy Rd 1001 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have?
Some of 2525 Roy Rd 1001's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Roy Rd 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Roy Rd 1001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Roy Rd 1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 offers parking.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have a pool?
No, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have accessible units?
No, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Roy Rd 1001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Roy Rd 1001 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2525 Roy Rd 1001?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolsTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TX
Sulphur Springs, TXHenderson, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity