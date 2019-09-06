517 Indian Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage hot tub

Lawn Maintenance Included for this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED Classic Farmhouse Style Home! Ready for entertaining! This home’s backyard porches, up and down, overlook the Large Private Fenced Backyard! New Roof Dec 2018, New HVAC upstairs unit fall 2018. May 2019…New Whirlpool Stainless Kitchen appliances + Quartz Countertops w Subway Tile, Luxury Wide Vinyl Plank Floors downstairs… Light filled Living Areas with lots of windows! Upstairs game room has the feel of a treehouse with a balcony! Discover the courtyard just beyond the Master Bed and Bath with a Hot Tub. Freshly painted exterior + interior + no popcorn ceilings! NWISD...Great community pool, jogging trails, parks…Walk to several popular restaurants in TC.