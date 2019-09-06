All apartments in Trophy Club
517 Indian Creek Drive

517 Indian Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Indian Creek Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lawn Maintenance Included for this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED Classic Farmhouse Style Home! Ready for entertaining! This home’s backyard porches, up and down, overlook the Large Private Fenced Backyard! New Roof Dec 2018, New HVAC upstairs unit fall 2018. May 2019…New Whirlpool Stainless Kitchen appliances + Quartz Countertops w Subway Tile, Luxury Wide Vinyl Plank Floors downstairs… Light filled Living Areas with lots of windows! Upstairs game room has the feel of a treehouse with a balcony! Discover the courtyard just beyond the Master Bed and Bath with a Hot Tub. Freshly painted exterior + interior + no popcorn ceilings! NWISD...Great community pool, jogging trails, parks…Walk to several popular restaurants in TC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have any available units?
517 Indian Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 517 Indian Creek Drive have?
Some of 517 Indian Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Indian Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Indian Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Indian Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Indian Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Indian Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Indian Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 Indian Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Indian Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Indian Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Indian Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 Indian Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

