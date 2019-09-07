3 Meadow Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Now move in ready!!! Pool Service Included!!! Downstairs features a spacious formal dining room and HUGE family room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Cozy kitchen with granite counter-tops, an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances and fridge included (as is). Oversized master suite with separate vanities, 2 walk in closets, a garden tub & separate shower. 2 inch blinds, warm neutral tones, updated fixtures! Upstairs includes a BONUS game room, 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Sunroom off the back of the house perfect for entertaining. Backyard oasis with a stunning pool and private fenced backyard!