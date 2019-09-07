All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:58 PM

3 Meadow Creek Court

3 Meadow Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Meadow Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Now move in ready!!! Pool Service Included!!! Downstairs features a spacious formal dining room and HUGE family room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Cozy kitchen with granite counter-tops, an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances and fridge included (as is). Oversized master suite with separate vanities, 2 walk in closets, a garden tub & separate shower. 2 inch blinds, warm neutral tones, updated fixtures! Upstairs includes a BONUS game room, 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Sunroom off the back of the house perfect for entertaining. Backyard oasis with a stunning pool and private fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have any available units?
3 Meadow Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 3 Meadow Creek Court have?
Some of 3 Meadow Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Meadow Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Meadow Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Meadow Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Meadow Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Meadow Creek Court offers parking.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Meadow Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Meadow Creek Court has a pool.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Meadow Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Meadow Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Meadow Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

