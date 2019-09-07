3 Meadow Creek Court

Amenities
Now move in ready!!! Pool Service Included!!! Downstairs features a spacious formal dining room and HUGE family room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Cozy kitchen with granite counter-tops, an abundance of cabinets, stainless appliances and fridge included (as is). Oversized master suite with separate vanities, 2 walk in closets, a garden tub & separate shower. 2 inch blinds, warm neutral tones, updated fixtures! Upstairs includes a BONUS game room, 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. Sunroom off the back of the house perfect for entertaining. Backyard oasis with a stunning pool and private fenced backyard!