29 Chimney Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

You will love this stunning 2 story home on a corner lot in the heart of Trophy Club. Featuring 2,121 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, this 3-bedroom, 2 and one half-bathroom and 2-car garage home comes with a refrigerator, double oven, and gas stovetop. Luxury vinyl plank throughout most of he first floor, gas fireplace and additional living area or gameroom on the second floor. Beautiful Redwood outdoor Pergola creates a great atmosphere for hanging out in the back yard or entertaining friends. Friendly, well-kept neighborhood.

Application Fee $49 for everyone 18 years old or older. One dog 40lbs or smaller ok. No aggressive breeds. No cats. $500 pet deposit half no-refundable.