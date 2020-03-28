All apartments in Trophy Club
29 Chimney Rock Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

29 Chimney Rock Drive

29 Chimney Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29 Chimney Rock Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
You will love this stunning 2 story home on a corner lot in the heart of Trophy Club. Featuring 2,121 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, this 3-bedroom, 2 and one half-bathroom and 2-car garage home comes with a refrigerator, double oven, and gas stovetop. Luxury vinyl plank throughout most of he first floor, gas fireplace and additional living area or gameroom on the second floor. Beautiful Redwood outdoor Pergola creates a great atmosphere for hanging out in the back yard or entertaining friends. Friendly, well-kept neighborhood.
Application Fee $49 for everyone 18 years old or older. One dog 40lbs or smaller ok. No aggressive breeds. No cats. $500 pet deposit half no-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have any available units?
29 Chimney Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have?
Some of 29 Chimney Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Chimney Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Chimney Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Chimney Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Chimney Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Chimney Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Chimney Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 29 Chimney Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Chimney Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Chimney Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Chimney Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Chimney Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

