Amenities
2875 Nottingham Dr Available 09/27/19 Coming Soon - Conveniently Located Executive Family Home - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with formal dinning room and a game room. Featuring an open living area with gas fireplace in the family room and hardwood through out the first floor living areas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet, large shower, garden tub. Guest bedroom is down with full bathroom. Two bedrooms up along with the game room. A fresh coat of paint in a modern neutral color scheme is being applied to the interior. Highly ranked schools are close by in the community. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to highway and DFW airport. Showing's available after 9-16-19.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5137091)