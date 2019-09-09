All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 2875 Nottingham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
2875 Nottingham Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:50 PM

2875 Nottingham Dr

2875 Nottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2875 Nottingham Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
playground
pool
pet friendly
2875 Nottingham Dr Available 09/27/19 Coming Soon - Conveniently Located Executive Family Home - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with formal dinning room and a game room. Featuring an open living area with gas fireplace in the family room and hardwood through out the first floor living areas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a 5 gas burner cooktop. Master retreat has a large walk-in closet, large shower, garden tub. Guest bedroom is down with full bathroom. Two bedrooms up along with the game room. A fresh coat of paint in a modern neutral color scheme is being applied to the interior. Highly ranked schools are close by in the community. Enjoy the jogging trails, playground, & Golf Carts welcome. Great location, easy access to highway and DFW airport. Showing's available after 9-16-19.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5137091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have any available units?
2875 Nottingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 2875 Nottingham Dr have?
Some of 2875 Nottingham Dr's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 Nottingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Nottingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Nottingham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2875 Nottingham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr offer parking?
No, 2875 Nottingham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Nottingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2875 Nottingham Dr has a pool.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 2875 Nottingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 Nottingham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2875 Nottingham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2875 Nottingham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District