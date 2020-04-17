1 Winding Creek Court

Amenities

Classic Trophy Club House with Modern Touches and Pool! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage two-story home is situated on a corner lot! The modern kitchen features stainless steal appliances, corian counters, and a reach in pantry - Dinning room, Living room and Family room round out the first floor. Tiger wood final plank flooring through out the downstairs, with durable laminate upstairs in all the bedrooms upstairs. Trophy Club is a great family oriented community with top-rated schools, plenty of walking trails, community pools, and parks! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, attractions and just a few minutes from DFW Airport. You will love to call this place as HOME!