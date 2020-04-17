All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:53 AM

1 Winding Creek Court

1 Winding Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Winding Creek Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262
The Summit

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Classic Trophy Club House with Modern Touches and Pool! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage two-story home is situated on a corner lot! The modern kitchen features stainless steal appliances, corian counters, and a reach in pantry - Dinning room, Living room and Family room round out the first floor. Tiger wood final plank flooring through out the downstairs, with durable laminate upstairs in all the bedrooms upstairs. Trophy Club is a great family oriented community with top-rated schools, plenty of walking trails, community pools, and parks! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, attractions and just a few minutes from DFW Airport. You will love to call this place as HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Winding Creek Court have any available units?
1 Winding Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 1 Winding Creek Court have?
Some of 1 Winding Creek Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Winding Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Winding Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Winding Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Winding Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Winding Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Winding Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 1 Winding Creek Court has a pool.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Winding Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Winding Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Winding Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Winding Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

