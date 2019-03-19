All apartments in Travis Ranch
1121 Johnson City Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Johnson City Avenue

1121 Johnson City · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Johnson City, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the well-established, family-friendly neighborhood of Travis Ranch. Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs, including master, with a game room full bath and bedroom upstairs. Floor plan also offers open concept with the kitchen, living room, and breakfast nook. Covered extended patio in the back. Great curb appeal.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have any available units?
1121 Johnson City Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
Is 1121 Johnson City Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Johnson City Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Johnson City Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Johnson City Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Johnson City Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Johnson City Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

