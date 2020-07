Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL STONE ELEVATION! 'Great' Great room for all your entertaining needs-opens to rear kitchen and oversized casual dining! Great pass thru secondary bath for privacy. Front study makes a great home office. Rear master suite boasts generous walk-in closet space while close to the laundry room for easy access. Covered patio with ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Enjoy all that Travis Ranch has to offer including community pool, park, trail, playground and more!