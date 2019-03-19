All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 1020 Trickham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
1020 Trickham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 Trickham Drive

1020 Trickham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1020 Trickham Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and immaculate 4 bedroom home with open floor plan in sought after Travis Ranch. Home features: 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas, 3 upstairs bedrooms, master down with large master bath, large walk in closet, and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bath. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Tile in all wet areas. All new carpet and paint throughout. Community boasts wonderful amenities including pool, tot lot, and skating area. Please use NHC application docs to applying. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Trickham Drive have any available units?
1020 Trickham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Trickham Drive have?
Some of 1020 Trickham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Trickham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Trickham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Trickham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Trickham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Trickham Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Trickham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Trickham Drive has a pool.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Trickham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Trickham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Trickham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Trickham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District