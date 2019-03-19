1020 Trickham Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and immaculate 4 bedroom home with open floor plan in sought after Travis Ranch. Home features: 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas, 3 upstairs bedrooms, master down with large master bath, large walk in closet, and 3 full bathrooms plus 1 half bath. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42 inch cabinets. Tile in all wet areas. All new carpet and paint throughout. Community boasts wonderful amenities including pool, tot lot, and skating area. Please use NHC application docs to applying. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools.