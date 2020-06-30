All apartments in Tomball
Last updated March 19 2019

1421 Graham Drive

1421 Graham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Graham Drive, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom property is conveniently located in an established neighborhood in Tyler ISD! This handsome brick home features wood laminate, tile and brick flooring throughout. There is plenty of light through multiple windows in the spacious living room, which highlights a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen, with breakfast area, comes equipped with a gas oven/range and dishwasher and is located adjacent to a separate dining room. This home offers the convenience washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, a one car garage and fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this one!

The school district is: Tyler ISD

The schools are: Birdwell Elementary, Hogg Middle, Robert E. Lee HS

There is approximately 1,625 square feet of living space.

No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.

To view this home on Weekends & After hours visit: Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. If you're needing help using the Rently lock-box, watch this quick video for a step by step tutorial!

If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to making application. Once approved a minimum of $300 pet deposit per pet will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage.

If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening copy and paste this link https://www.petscreening.com/referral/FSiGsBFgcr3S into a separate web browser page. Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month.

Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

