Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

158 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in The Colony, TX

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Stonebriar
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
18 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1428 sqft
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Stonebriar
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
60 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$822
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1012 sqft
Secluded community just minutes from downtown Dallas. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis court and business center. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and fireplace are just a few of the luxury appointments in units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
15 Units Available
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite clubhouse, gym and pool. Located just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1178 sqft
Garden tubs, designer kitchens and oversized walk-in closets present a sense of luxury in each apartment unit. Community features including a two-tiered pool and fitness center aid in extravagant living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Windsong
17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
940 sqft
Its proximity to President George Bush Turnpike makes this community convenient to everywhere in Dallas. Residents can relax in the pool or get a workout at the gym or tennis court. Units have beautiful fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and spa with sundeck, woven lounge chairs. Park-like courtyards with picnic and grill areas. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$896
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
This property is adjacent to the President George Bush Turnpike. Residents also enjoy an on-site hot tub, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
65 Units Available
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
Just off the Dallas North Tollway and minutes from many parks, restaurants and shops. 1-2 bedroom units include washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Onsite amenities include pool, hot tub, clubhouse and gym.

July 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

The Colony rents increased significantly over the past month

The Colony rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,218 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,513 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,513 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

