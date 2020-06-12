Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
18 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
892 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Texas City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
University of Texas Medical Branch
16 Units Available
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Lake Madeline
13 Units Available
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
2 Bedrooms
$964
1033 sqft
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
East End Historic District
6 Units Available
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
27 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
29 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
9 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Central City
9 Units Available
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$803
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1054 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Campeche Cove
21 Units Available
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.

June 2020 Texas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Texas City Rent Report. Texas City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Texas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Texas City rents decline sharply over the past month

Texas City rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Texas City stand at $903 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,105 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Texas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Texas City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Texas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Texas City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Texas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Texas City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,105 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Texas City.
    • While rents in Texas City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Texas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Texas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

