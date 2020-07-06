All apartments in Texas City
Location

8017 Yucca Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b32895d011 ----
A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house ready for move in. Kitchen with appliances and wet bar looking into large family room. Tile and wood floors throughout entire house. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included and Fresh paint in the entire house. Covered patio area overlooking good sized backyard. 2 car garage connected to the house. Close to major highways with restaurants and shopping. also, close proximity to UTMB and college of the mainland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Yucca Dr have any available units?
8017 Yucca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Yucca Dr have?
Some of 8017 Yucca Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Yucca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Yucca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Yucca Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8017 Yucca Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 8017 Yucca Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Yucca Dr offers parking.
Does 8017 Yucca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 Yucca Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Yucca Dr have a pool?
No, 8017 Yucca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Yucca Dr have accessible units?
No, 8017 Yucca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Yucca Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Yucca Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

