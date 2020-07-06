8017 Yucca Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b32895d011 ----

A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house ready for move in. Kitchen with appliances and wet bar looking into large family room. Tile and wood floors throughout entire house. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included and Fresh paint in the entire house. Covered patio area overlooking good sized backyard. 2 car garage connected to the house. Close to major highways with restaurants and shopping. also, close proximity to UTMB and college of the mainland.