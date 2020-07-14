Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible basketball court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub playground tennis court

Experience high-quality living when you rent an apartment at The Veranda in Texas City, Texas. Our elegant apartment homes are only minutes from the beach, such as the long sandy stretches of Galveston Island. We provide a number of community conveniences for upscale living, including a fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Our apartment homes feature simple luxuries like granite countertops, marble vanities, and garden tubs. Youll find everything you need to live well right here.