Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Veranda

3700 9th Ave N · (409) 219-0258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 19

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 832 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 836 · Avail. Aug 18

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Veranda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground
tennis court
Experience high-quality living when you rent an apartment at The Veranda in Texas City, Texas. Our elegant apartment homes are only minutes from the beach, such as the long sandy stretches of Galveston Island. We provide a number of community conveniences for upscale living, including a fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Our apartment homes feature simple luxuries like granite countertops, marble vanities, and garden tubs. Youll find everything you need to live well right here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: River Oaks does not accept Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, Saint Bernard, Great Dane or any mix of these breeds.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Veranda have any available units?
The Veranda has 5 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Veranda have?
Some of The Veranda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Veranda currently offering any rent specials?
The Veranda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Veranda pet-friendly?
Yes, The Veranda is pet friendly.
Does The Veranda offer parking?
Yes, The Veranda offers parking.
Does The Veranda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Veranda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Veranda have a pool?
Yes, The Veranda has a pool.
Does The Veranda have accessible units?
Yes, The Veranda has accessible units.
Does The Veranda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Veranda has units with dishwashers.
