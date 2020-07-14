Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Veranda.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground
tennis court
Experience high-quality living when you rent an apartment at The Veranda in Texas City, Texas. Our elegant apartment homes are only minutes from the beach, such as the long sandy stretches of Galveston Island. We provide a number of community conveniences for upscale living, including a fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Our apartment homes feature simple luxuries like granite countertops, marble vanities, and garden tubs. Youll find everything you need to live well right here.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: River Oaks does not accept Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepard, Mastiff, Presa Canario (Canary Dog), Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, Saint Bernard, Great Dane or any mix of these breeds.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.