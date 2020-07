Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect Home!!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Brick Home In South Acre Manor. Fresh paint and new floors through out. Property includes Stove and Refrigerator. Easy Access to College of the Mainland, I-45 and Emmett F. Lowry Expwy. Let the kids and pets roam in the back fenced yard.