6206 Diamond Court

Fabulous rental opportunity available in the heart of Texas City! Ideally located just a few minutes from 45 or Emmett Lowry Expressway and just 15 minutes to Galveston Island. This 3 bedroom home has been beautifully updated, while retaining its classic charm. Allow yourself to be wowed with this homes beautiful hardwood flooring - NO CARPET! With a spacious living area, roomy kitchen, and incredibly charming sunroom area, this home offers tons of space for your family - not to mention a great backyard, with storage shed included! Do not miss this opportunity - call today for your private showing!