/
Texas City, TX
/
6206 Diamond Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:41 PM

6206 Diamond Court

6206 Diamond Court · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Diamond Court, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Fabulous rental opportunity available in the heart of Texas City! Ideally located just a few minutes from 45 or Emmett Lowry Expressway and just 15 minutes to Galveston Island. This 3 bedroom home has been beautifully updated, while retaining its classic charm. Allow yourself to be wowed with this homes beautiful hardwood flooring - NO CARPET! With a spacious living area, roomy kitchen, and incredibly charming sunroom area, this home offers tons of space for your family - not to mention a great backyard, with storage shed included! Do not miss this opportunity - call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

