Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

READY FOR MOVE IN! NEVER FLOODED, all tile home for easy clean up. Very open floor plan in a cozy cul-de-sac close to lots of local shopping. Super Clean home with a great FULLY FENCED back yard for entertaining. Big study in the front of the house, perfect for your home office or personal utility.