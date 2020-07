Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Nice Three Bedroom Two Bath Home - Charming spacious three bedroom two bath with an attached garage. Very large living area, large kitchen with a nice breakfast bar and ample storage throughout. Completely fenced in yard. Please contact us soon for a showing!



(RLNE3654854)