128 7th Ave. N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- This home is near the Texas City Dyke and Rainbow Park, with excellent outdoor opportunities, less than two city blocks away! This established and quiet neighborhood has many mature trees. The home has original hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen with an updated bathroom, a new gas range. Freshly repainted throughout the home.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5116658)