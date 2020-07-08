114 17th Street N

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Texas City - Property Id: 285209



Welcome to Texas City. This home is what you have been waiting for. Home with 3 bedrooms with an additional room that could be used as a master bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops; pass through breakfast bar from kitchen to dining area; neutral colors through out the home; new paint; renovated bathroom with new tub/shower, vanity and commode; tile floors in the kitchen; laminate flooring throughout rest of home; 3-car detached garage; large front and backyard; no back neighbors; there is an additional single driveway in front of the home for additional parking for friends and family events; new front door; mini-blinds; ceiling fans; new kitchen fixtures; new lighting. Large shade trees in the front yard. Down the street is the City Park with all kind of activities for the family. You won't be disappointed to lease here. Call today for your appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285209

Property Id 285209



(RLNE5798305)