Texas City, TX
114 17th Street N
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:40 AM

114 17th Street N

114 17th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

114 17th Street North, Texas City, TX 77590
Wayside Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Texas City - Property Id: 285209

Welcome to Texas City. This home is what you have been waiting for. Home with 3 bedrooms with an additional room that could be used as a master bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops; pass through breakfast bar from kitchen to dining area; neutral colors through out the home; new paint; renovated bathroom with new tub/shower, vanity and commode; tile floors in the kitchen; laminate flooring throughout rest of home; 3-car detached garage; large front and backyard; no back neighbors; there is an additional single driveway in front of the home for additional parking for friends and family events; new front door; mini-blinds; ceiling fans; new kitchen fixtures; new lighting. Large shade trees in the front yard. Down the street is the City Park with all kind of activities for the family. You won't be disappointed to lease here. Call today for your appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285209
Property Id 285209

(RLNE5798305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 17th Street N have any available units?
114 17th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 17th Street N have?
Some of 114 17th Street N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 17th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
114 17th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 17th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 17th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 114 17th Street N offer parking?
Yes, 114 17th Street N offers parking.
Does 114 17th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 17th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 17th Street N have a pool?
No, 114 17th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 114 17th Street N have accessible units?
No, 114 17th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 114 17th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 17th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.

