19 Apartments for rent in Terrell, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Terrell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1716 Eastgate Drive
1716 Eastgate Dr, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Eastgate Drive in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1411 South Medora Street
1411 South Medora Street, Terrell, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1912 sqft
APPLY TODAY!! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts an open concept and spacious bedrooms. Home is recently renovated and available for move-in immediately.

1 Unit Available
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

1 Unit Available
245 Willow Creek Lane
245 Willow Creek Ln, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1693 sqft
The property will be available on September 1, 2019
Results within 5 miles of Terrell

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3105 Clear Springs Drive
3105 Clear Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1746 sqft
Available today! Great Forney schools, family friendly community and absolutely fantastic single story, well maintained home just 4 year old is waiting for you! Greenbelt at front of your house, open floor plan with 42 inch cabinets in Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3104 Flowering Springs Drive
3104 Flowering Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1852 sqft
Beautiful Siena Newer home in great Windmill Farms community with pools, Playgrounds and all schools. Open floorplan wigh 42 inch cabinets, granite like laminated countertop in Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
2103 Northridge Drive
2103 Northridge Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2252 sqft
Beautiful 1.5-story home with 4 bedroom downstairs and one game room upstairs. Bright family room with a fireplace. Breakfast nook area, and a separate formal dining room. Ceramic tile floor in entry, kitchen and bathroom.

1 Unit Available
6064 Co Rd 164
6064 County Road 164, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
$1850.00/mo, $1850.00 security deposit. Call Zachary at 469-585-0128. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
305 Wrangler Avenue
305 Wrangler Ave, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1687 sqft
We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.

1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3005 Guadalupe Drive
3005 Guadalupe Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2169 sqft
Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire
Results within 10 miles of Terrell
Verified

30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

27 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.

1 Unit Available
4002 Shawnee Trail
4002 Shawnee Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1516 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms in Heartland Subdivision. Spacious kitchen overlooking the living area. Large master bedroom with a fantastic walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
501 N WASHINGTON Street
501 North Washington Street, Kaufman, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
11548 sqft
55+ Living Community. Multiple Units in 4 different buildings. 1 Bedroom.1 Bathroom and 2 Bedroom.2 Bathroom unit available. Water & Trash paid by landlord. Keypads on all interior and exterior doors. Professionally Managed.

1 Unit Available
4008 Golden Rod Drive
4008 Golden Rod Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I-20, WITH QUICK ACCESS TO SHOPPING, EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITES, ETC. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS NICE, CLEAN RENTAL PROPERTY IN CRANDALL ISD.

1 Unit Available
207 5th
207 5th, Crandall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2018 sqft
Located in the Prestigious Sundown TX ISD! Over 2,000 Square Feet home! 4 bedroom 2 bath home that was completely updated in 2019! New Window, new central heating and air, vinyl plank flooring, Kitchen cabinets and much more!

1 Unit Available
136 Circle Drive
136 Circle Drive, Kaufman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1918 sqft
Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Terrell, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Terrell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

