42 Scepter Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar courtyard game room parking playground pool media room

PARTIALLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON 10/20/19. Gorgeous 2017 Meritage Home located in Imperial of Sugar Land. Fantastic location, minutes from shopping, restaurants, highways & entertainment. Four bedrooms, 2 down/2 up. 3.5 baths w/ study, game room & media room. Two study nooks, one up/one down. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and family room w/ fireplace. So many large windows for tons of natural light. Backyard patio & second courtyard area w/ fireplace, two great outdoor spaces to entertain! Kitchen offers huge island w/ granite countertops, stylish backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry/coffee bar & large walk in pantry. Oversized formal dining w/ views of the courtyard. Amazing en suite master bath with double sinks, tub/separate shower plus a large walk in closet. Area pool, playground & close to Constellation Field for an evening at the ballpark. Refrigerator, washer/dryer for tenant use. Make an appointment to view this home!