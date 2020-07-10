All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:41 PM

42 Scepter Ridge

42 Scepter Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

42 Scepter Ridge, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
PARTIALLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON 10/20/19. Gorgeous 2017 Meritage Home located in Imperial of Sugar Land. Fantastic location, minutes from shopping, restaurants, highways & entertainment. Four bedrooms, 2 down/2 up. 3.5 baths w/ study, game room & media room. Two study nooks, one up/one down. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and family room w/ fireplace. So many large windows for tons of natural light. Backyard patio & second courtyard area w/ fireplace, two great outdoor spaces to entertain! Kitchen offers huge island w/ granite countertops, stylish backsplash, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry/coffee bar & large walk in pantry. Oversized formal dining w/ views of the courtyard. Amazing en suite master bath with double sinks, tub/separate shower plus a large walk in closet. Area pool, playground & close to Constellation Field for an evening at the ballpark. Refrigerator, washer/dryer for tenant use. Make an appointment to view this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Scepter Ridge have any available units?
42 Scepter Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Scepter Ridge have?
Some of 42 Scepter Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Scepter Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
42 Scepter Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Scepter Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 42 Scepter Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 42 Scepter Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 42 Scepter Ridge offers parking.
Does 42 Scepter Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Scepter Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Scepter Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 42 Scepter Ridge has a pool.
Does 42 Scepter Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, 42 Scepter Ridge has accessible units.
Does 42 Scepter Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Scepter Ridge has units with dishwashers.

