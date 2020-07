Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage cats allowed fire pit internet access pool table

Experience Countryside Luxury



Experience luxury outside the city at Lakeland Estates - without skimping on the good stuff. Here, daily life consists of open spaces, both indoor and out. Our dramatic 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans and oversized walk-in closets allow plenty of room for the things you love. Enjoy the great outdoors with gorgeous balcony views of vibrant Texas sunsets, serene days spent by the pool and plenty of local parks to experience that countryside lifestyle you’ve been craving.



Get the most out of your precious time by taking advantage of amenities such as an in-home washer & dryer, on-site fitness center and dog park. With close proximity to Highway 59 you can easily commute to work and then head home for some much needed downtime at the end of the day.



Ease effortlessly into life at Lakeland Estates, your home oasis just outside of Houston.