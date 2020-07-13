/
apartments with pool
337 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 02:10pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Miramonte Apartments in Stafford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
42 Units Available
Alief
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 4 at 03:12pm
7 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Alief
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 11:29am
34 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Braeburn
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
