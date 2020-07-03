All apartments in Spring
6430 Coachgate Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:22 PM

6430 Coachgate Drive

6430 Coachgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6430 Coachgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030901?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1668
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home priced to lease today. Spacious peninsula kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space with dishwasher included! Large living room with fireplace perfect for enjoying those chill afternoons or nights. Great size bedrooms and bathrooms. Natural lighting throughout & so much more! Schedule your showing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Coachgate Drive have any available units?
6430 Coachgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6430 Coachgate Drive have?
Some of 6430 Coachgate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Coachgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Coachgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Coachgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 Coachgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6430 Coachgate Drive offer parking?
No, 6430 Coachgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6430 Coachgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 Coachgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Coachgate Drive have a pool?
No, 6430 Coachgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Coachgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6430 Coachgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Coachgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Coachgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

