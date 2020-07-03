6430 Coachgate Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030901?source=marketing



***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1668

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home priced to lease today. Spacious peninsula kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space with dishwasher included! Large living room with fireplace perfect for enjoying those chill afternoons or nights. Great size bedrooms and bathrooms. Natural lighting throughout & so much more! Schedule your showing today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.