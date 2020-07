Amenities

Cute 3 bed/2 bath home that features stainless steel appliances, beautiful vinyl plank flooring, a cozy fireplace, and a large backyard! Conveniently located close to Spring Creek Greenway which features 40 miles of green space with parks, hiking & biking trails, etc. Pet Friendly! No aggressive breeds. Pay app fee online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.