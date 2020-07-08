4414 TWISTING ROSE DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

SPACIOUS JEWEL READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Great floor plan with all the comforts. Family area features high ceilings, and nice tiled floors. Kitchen boasts nice appliances and generous cabinet space. Upstairs features large rooms, big game room, new car - SPACIOUS JEWEL READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Great floor plan with all the comforts. Family area features high ceilings, and nice tiled floors. Kitchen boasts nice appliances and generous cabinet space. Upstairs features large rooms, big game room, new carpet,and a spacious master with en-suite bath and double walk-in closets. Large park-like backyard sitting on a big corner lot. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to 45, Hardy, and Beltway 8. Claim this one before someone else does!



(RLNE5795457)