Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning and updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with an oversized back yard. Open floor plan, double sided fireplace, wood-like tile floors and carpet throughout. Upgraded granite counter tops through kitchen and bathrooms plus stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Heigh ceilings make this home feel expansive along with plenty of natural light and Low-E windows. Master bath features charming sliding barn doors and a detailed vanity space with a remodeled shower.