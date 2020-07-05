25323 Lynbriar Lane

Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/950716?source=marketing
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,832
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: HEY HEY HEY! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath is the home for you! Tall beautiful trees for shade during these hot summer months. Plenty on natural lighting through out the home. Spacious bedrooms & an open living room area. DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.