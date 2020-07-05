All apartments in Spring
25323 Lynbriar Lane
25323 Lynbriar Lane

25323 Lynbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25323 Lynbriar Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/950716?source=marketing

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,832
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY HEY HEY! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath is the home for you! Tall beautiful trees for shade during these hot summer months. Plenty on natural lighting through out the home. Spacious bedrooms & an open living room area. DON'T WAIT! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have any available units?
25323 Lynbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have?
Some of 25323 Lynbriar Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25323 Lynbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25323 Lynbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25323 Lynbriar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 25323 Lynbriar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane offer parking?
No, 25323 Lynbriar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25323 Lynbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 25323 Lynbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 25323 Lynbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25323 Lynbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25323 Lynbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.

