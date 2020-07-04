2511 Marble Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Timber Lane! This home offers fresh interior two-tone paint and exterior paint. The kitchen features new granite countertops and new dishwasher and gas range. Living room has a cozy fireplace and high ceilings. The master boasts an en-suite and its own entrance to the backyard. Upstairs, the secondary bedrooms are large with spacious closets. The large backyard is great for pets or outdoor entertaining. Close to shopping, dining, and the freeway.