Home
/
Spring, TX
/
2507 Piddler Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:08 AM

2507 Piddler Drive

2507 Piddler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Piddler Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Piddler Drive have any available units?
2507 Piddler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Piddler Drive have?
Some of 2507 Piddler Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Piddler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Piddler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Piddler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Piddler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Piddler Drive offer parking?
No, 2507 Piddler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Piddler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Piddler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Piddler Drive have a pool?
No, 2507 Piddler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Piddler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 Piddler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Piddler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Piddler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

