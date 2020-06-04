2426 Autumn Springs Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see 3/2 duplex in Stonebridge! -

Welcome home to this charming 3/2 duplex minutes from Vintage Park and The Woodlands! You will love the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the beautiful easy to care for tile floors in the common areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms! This gem is move in ready! A large fully fenced backyard features a shed for extra storage and plenty of room for entertainment or play!



(RLNE4112325)