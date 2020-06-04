Must see 3/2 duplex in Stonebridge! - Welcome home to this charming 3/2 duplex minutes from Vintage Park and The Woodlands! You will love the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the beautiful easy to care for tile floors in the common areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms! This gem is move in ready! A large fully fenced backyard features a shed for extra storage and plenty of room for entertainment or play!
(RLNE4112325)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have any available units?
2426 Autumn Springs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have?
Some of 2426 Autumn Springs Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Autumn Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Autumn Springs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Autumn Springs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln offers parking.
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have a pool?
No, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have accessible units?
No, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Autumn Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Autumn Springs Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)