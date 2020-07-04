23907 Hunter Spring Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spring area. Entire home has high end custom finishes; interior glazed paint, custom wood finishings. High end wood floors through out. Two large storge sheds in the back yard. All appliances included, but maintenance and/or future repair of washer,dryer and refrigerator are excluded from lease.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5180863)