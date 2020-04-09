23522 Cimber Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story rental in Spring Texas. GREAT location!! - You'll love this charming single story home with great curb appeal. Detached two car garage. Large master bedroom with private master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Living area with tons of natural lighting. Cozy kitchen with sunny window. Large back yard. Great location with easy access to Hardy Toll Road, I-45, The Grand Parkway, The Woodlands, Exxon Mobil, retail shopping and restaurants. Zoned for Spring ISD. Housing/Section 8 not accepted at this time. Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with breed restrictions. DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY



