23423 Goldking Cross Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see 3/2 all appliances included!!!! - Absolutely Stunning 3Bd/2Ba In Breckenridge Forest! This Home Has Been Updated With New Fixtures, Bronze Handles Throughout, Glass Front Door, And Black Appliances...Washer/Dryer/Fridge Stay! Features a formal dining, two living areas, breakfast nook, Sprinkler System, and so much more! This Gorgeous Home Also Boasts Large Rooms, Large Kitchen With Gas Stove, Open Concept With Split Floor Plan And Gas Fireplace! Accessories shown stay including rug, spare bathroom shower curtain/rugs, and already mounted TV stands for your flatscreen! Master suite features separate bath and shower and a huge walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out On This One!!



(RLNE4622599)