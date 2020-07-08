900 Venice Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous home in established Siena subdivision enjoys Open enrollment to Southlake Carroll ISD and a great location close to all Southlake amenities. This beautiful home is set on corner lot of over half an acre. New carpet throughout & fresh paint & tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, lots of cabinetry for storage & great open floor plan to family room & breakfast nook. Formal dining, office, & additional room on first floor, use as a 5th bedroom or exercise rm. Family room overlooks the huge yard. Master down, 3 beds up with game room and media room. Over sized 3 car garage. Zoned to Keller ISD with Open Enrollment to Carroll ISD. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.