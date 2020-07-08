1440 N Kimball Avenue

Beautiful two story home in woods. Only yard around house and house are for lease. Yard around house will be completely cleaned once lease is obtained. Peaceful surroundings make this home a joy. Main acreage kept up by homeowner. Previous tenants have seen deer in backyard. Also a turkey has been seen. Very serene and peaceful setting. Second living room upstairs could be used as a bedroom if needed. New carpet and paint upstairs. All hard surfaces downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
