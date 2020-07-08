1440 N Kimball Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home in woods. Only yard around house and house are for lease. Yard around house will be completely cleaned once lease is obtained. Peaceful surroundings make this home a joy. Main acreage kept up by homeowner. Previous tenants have seen deer in backyard. Also a turkey has been seen. Very serene and peaceful setting. Second living room upstairs could be used as a bedroom if needed. New carpet and paint upstairs. All hard surfaces downstairs.