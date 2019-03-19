811 Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Beautifully remodeled home in South Houston with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW A/C, NEW PAINT, so ALL NEW throughout. Home has a 2 car attached garage and carport.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



