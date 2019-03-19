All apartments in South Houston
811 Avenue E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Avenue E

811 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

811 Avenue E, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled home in South Houston with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features NEW VINYL WOOD FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW A/C, NEW PAINT, so ALL NEW throughout. Home has a 2 car attached garage and carport.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4645781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Avenue E have any available units?
811 Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Houston, TX.
What amenities does 811 Avenue E have?
Some of 811 Avenue E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
811 Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 811 Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 811 Avenue E offers parking.
Does 811 Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Avenue E have a pool?
No, 811 Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 811 Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 811 Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 811 Avenue E has units with air conditioning.

